Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

