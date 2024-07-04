ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ScanSource Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $43.75 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.