ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $43.75 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in ScanSource by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

