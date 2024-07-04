SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $575,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $296.56 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.85.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

