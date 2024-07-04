SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $235.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.18. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

