SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 417.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 146.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

