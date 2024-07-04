SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $619,000 in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

JOF stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

