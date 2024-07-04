SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 51,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $4,551,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,284.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,305.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,190.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.