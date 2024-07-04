SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,635 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $224.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

