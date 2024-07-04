SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

