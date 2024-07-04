SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,856 shares of company stock valued at $42,901,781 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,302.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,141.03.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.