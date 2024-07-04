Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.20

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.20 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,382,220 shares.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.25.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
