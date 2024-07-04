Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lifted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2,843.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,062 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

