Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
