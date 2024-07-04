Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Decreases By 5.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
Read Our Latest Report on AEVA
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
