Short Interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Decreases By 5.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

