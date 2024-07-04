Short Interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Rises By 5.8%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 12.9 %

NYSE:ANVS opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

