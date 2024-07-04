Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 8.5%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

