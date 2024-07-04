Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 8.5%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.