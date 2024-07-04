Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Decreases By 7.1%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

