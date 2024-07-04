Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Decreases By 6.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Castor Maritime stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

