Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Decreases By 6.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Castor Maritime Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of Castor Maritime stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
