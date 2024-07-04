Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 9.2%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of CLRB opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
