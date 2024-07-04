Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 5.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,623,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 15,751,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 738.8 days.
Champion Iron Stock Up 6.4 %
OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.