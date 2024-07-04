Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Expands By 5.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,623,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 15,751,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 738.8 days.

Champion Iron Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

