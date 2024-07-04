Short Interest in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Decreases By 5.7%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 818,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,000 shares of company stock worth $1,597,239. Insiders own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTNT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service ( NASDAQ:CTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

