Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Declines By 7.3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBKGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Columbia Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

CLBK opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

