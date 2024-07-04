Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Declines By 7.3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

CLBK opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

