Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Decreases By 5.6%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

