Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Drops By 6.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.48.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.