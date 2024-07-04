Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expands By 8.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.38. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

