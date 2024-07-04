Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Decreases By 6.0%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

