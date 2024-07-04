Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Grows By 8.3%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,944,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

