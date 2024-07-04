Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
