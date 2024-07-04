Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.0 million-$72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.9 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 14.9 %

SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

