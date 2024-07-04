Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.1%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 13,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 442,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

