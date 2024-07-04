Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

