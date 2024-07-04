Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,691.57

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,691.57 ($21.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($22.64). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($22.64), with a volume of 164,869 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.75.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.02), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($700,796.86). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

