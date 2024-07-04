SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 120,051 shares.The stock last traded at $33.65 and had previously closed at $33.58.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

