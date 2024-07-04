SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.