SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 592,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 889,195 shares.The stock last traded at $49.64 and had previously closed at $49.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

