Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Up 3.1%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. 40,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 706,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.