STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $170,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

