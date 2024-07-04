Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $76.69. 1,361,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,344,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

