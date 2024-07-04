State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $330.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.89. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

