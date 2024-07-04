State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.55 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,830 shares of company stock worth $121,906,588 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $225.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.55. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

