State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

