Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $165,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

