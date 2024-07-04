Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 4,752 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

