StockNews.com Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.