StockNews.com Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

