Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $15.74. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

