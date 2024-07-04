S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,960.77

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,960.77 ($24.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,843.50 ($23.32). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,915 ($24.22), with a volume of 2,614 shares traded.

Get S&U alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.57) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&U

S&U Trading Down 2.3 %

S&U Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,945.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,960.77. The company has a current ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.21 million, a P/E ratio of 916.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is 8,612.44%.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.