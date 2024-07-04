Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,363 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $98,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.81%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

