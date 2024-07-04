Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of The Cigna Group worth $294,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $325.07 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

