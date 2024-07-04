Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $101,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

D opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

